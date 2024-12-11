easyJet challenges Brussels Airlines with new flights to Milan and Rome

easyJet is set to launch flights between Brussels and Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino in spring 2025, directly competing with Brussels Airlines on these routes.

Highlights

easyJet acquired take-off and landing rights at Milan and Rome, relinquished by Lufthansa due to its stake in ITA Airways.

The airline will establish bases with five aircraft in Milan and three in Rome, offering 27 new connections starting in late March, including Brussels.

This move intensifies competition on key European routes and expands easyJet’s presence in Italy.