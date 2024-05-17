easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren to step down, CFO Kenton Jarvis to assume role in 2025

After seven years as chief executive of easyJet, Johan Lundgren will be stepping down within the next year. He will be succeeded by the current chief financial officer, Kenton Jarvis.

Lundgren, credited with steering the airline through tumultuous times including Brexit and the Covid pandemic, expressed confidence in Jarvis’s abilities to lead the company forward. Under Lundgren’s leadership, easyJet announced reduced half-year losses and plans to reopen its base at London Southend Airport in March 2025.

The airline’s focus remains on achieving strong earnings growth and medium-term targets, with expectations of a record summer in 2024. Lundgren’s departure comes as easyJet continues to adapt to changing market conditions, including the resurgence of its holiday package business, positioning the airline for future success.