easyJet celebrates the opening of its new seasonal base in Malaga

With this new base, easyJet brings the number of its bases to three in Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca) and reaffirms its commitment to the region.

With three based aircraft, the airline will create around 100 new direct jobs, including pilots and crew, all of them employed under local contracts in line with the Spanish legislation.

Ahead of the summer season, easyJet has today inaugurated its new seasonal base at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, which will allow the carrier to better respond to an increase in demand due to different European countries progressively re-opening for tourism. The new base, operational since June 1, adds to those that easyJet already has in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca and consolidates the company’s presence in Spain, an ever-growing market for the airline.

easyJet will now base a total of 12 aircraft in Spain where it counts on more than 400 employees, all employed under local contracts.

8 June 2021