easyJet celebrates milestone with delivery of 400th Airbus aircraft

easyJet commemorates its enduring partnership with Airbus as it takes delivery of its 400th Airbus aircraft, an A321neo, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s fleet renewal and sustainability efforts. The ceremonial handover at Airbus’s manufacturing plant in Hamburg was accompanied by a special livery design, highlighting the historic collaboration between the two companies.

The delivery flight to easyJet’s Berlin maintenance base utilised Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), showcasing the airline’s commitment to reducing emissions. With over 330 Airbus A320 family aircraft currently in service, easyJet has established itself as one of the world’s largest operators of single-aisle aircraft.

David Morgan, easyJet’s Chief Operating Officer, expressed pride in the partnership with Airbus and emphasised the importance of fleet renewal for environmental sustainability. Benoit de Saint Exupery, EVP for Sales at Airbus, lauded easyJet’s dedication to operating the latest technology aircraft to minimize fuel burn and emissions.

The delivery coincided with easyJet’s 20th anniversary of operations in Germany and follows a recent firm order for an additional 157 A320neo family aircraft. This commitment underscores easyJet’s confidence in Airbus and its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce environmental impact.