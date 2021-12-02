easyJet carries letters to Santa: New route from Milan Malpensa to Rovaniemi

The first scheduled flight connection from Italy to Finnish Lapland will open in December, as easyJet will start a new direct route between Milan and Rovaniemi. The first flight from Milan Malpensa will arrive at Rovaniemi Airport on 19 December 2021.

The first flight will carry a special baggage to Rovaniemi. EasyJet has launched a campaign in cooperation with Italian bookshop Librerie Feltrinelli to turn three bookstores in Italy into special post offices, where children can write a letter to be delivered to Santa Clause himself. A week before Christmas an easyJet pilot will collect the letters and fly them to Lapland and Santa personally.

“The new route to Rovaniemi has been planned particularly for a family trip, to experience again the excitement of travelling together to discover an enchanted place, the home of the one who represents the magic of Christmas for both children and grown-ups. We are happy and excited to be able to make the wishes of the youngest come true, personally delivering their letters to Santa Claus on a very special flight, full of dreams, emotions and great hopes“, commented Valentina Pedrazzi, Marketing Manager easyJet Italy.

The number of Italians visiting the northern Finland and the demand for a direct route has been growing continuously. The new route is therefore a long-awaited connection between the countries – and welcomes passengers right in time for the snowy Christmas season.

“We are looking forward to be able to welcome the first flight from Milan Malpensa to Rovaniemi Airport on 19 December! It’s great, that the route now offers a direct connection between the northern parts of Italy and Finland”, says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

“Visit Rovaniemi is happy to welcome travellers from Italy on a new route from Milan Malpensa to Rovaniemi to experience the true Christmas spirit and enjoy the winter wonderland”, states Sanna Kärkkäinen, the Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi.