easyJet cancels over half of flights from Portugal during August cabin crew strike

The National Civil Aviation Flight Staff Union (SNPVAC) announced that easyJet has cancelled 164 out of 308 flights scheduled for August 15th-17th in Portugal due to a planned cabin crew strike.

The strike, supported by 99% of SNPVAC members, was called in response to unresolved labour issues, including staff shortages and increased working hours. The strike will impact all easyJet flights and related services in Portugal during this period.

easyJet expressed disappointment over the strike, labelling it unnecessary and emphasising their efforts to resolve the union’s concerns. The airline has committed to minimising the disruption caused by the strike.