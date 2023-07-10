easyJet cancels 1,700 flights from July to September over ‘air traffic control delays’

easyJet has cancelled 1,700 flights scheduled for July, August, and September, primarily at Gatwick airport, due to constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties.

The airline cited congestion in the skies caused by the closure of Ukrainian airspace due to Russia’s war and potential strikes by air traffic controllers as contributing factors.

easyJet stated that 95% of affected passengers have been rebooked onto alternative flights, and it will still operate around 90,000 journeys during the period.

The airline acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by the entire industry this summer.