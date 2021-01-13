easyJet cabin crew to be fast tracked to support the National Health Service vaccination programme

Following easyJet’s recent offer of help to the UK Government, easyJet cabin crew are being recruited and fast-tracked to support the NHS as part of the vital nationwide effort to distribute the Coronavirus vaccine.

The airline wrote to the UK Prime Minister in November to offer support to the Government on its efforts to implement the national Covid-19 vaccination programme this winter. With over 3000 crew who are first aid trained, security cleared and based up and down the UK in London, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast, easyJet Cabin Crew are well-positioned to help support the NHS in the nation-wide vaccination programme.

As easyJet continues to operate a reduced schedule as a result of the pandemic, our furloughed crew has an ideal skill set to be able to assist in the effort to provide much-needed inoculation support to the NHS in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.

Crew who apply will be fast-tracked to become trained vaccinators at NHS vaccination…