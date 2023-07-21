easyJet cabin crew based in Portugal begin 5-day strike

easyJet cabin crew has initiated a five-day strike, with the union claiming nearly 100% participation. Some flights are still operated as they are being carried out by crew from other bases unaffected by the strike.

The airline had cancelled 346 flights, approximately 70% of its operations, leaving only a few minimum services.

This is the third strike in recent months, as the crew members are dissatisfied with the airline’s proposals and demand equal treatment with cabin workers in other countries. The union accuses easyJet of rejecting their claims and having a budget for strikes but not for salary increases. The crew members are prepared for further stoppages if their demands are not met.