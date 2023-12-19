easyJet boosts fleet sustainability with 157 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft, plus 100 purchase rights

easyJet has confirmed a substantial order for 157 A320neo Family aircraft, comprising 56 A320neo and 101 A321neo planes. This order also involves the conversion of 35 A320neo into the larger A321neo, aligning with easyJet’s strategy for fleet renewal and expansion.

CEO Johan Lundgren highlighted the importance of this order in advancing easyJet’s net zero roadmap through the introduction of more fuel-efficient aircraft. The order will also facilitate strategic growth opportunities, particularly with the advantages of upgauging.

The order and aircraft type conversion will provide easyJet with the opportunity to grow its capacity through a combination of incremental aircraft and accelerated upgauging to larger aircraft, as well as to complete its fleet replacement programme of older A319 aircraft and replace approximately half of the A320ceo aircraft, providing the foundation for disciplined growth and bringing cost and sustainability improvements to the business.

Airbus, in response, expressed enthusiasm for their collaboration with easyJet, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to modern, eco-friendly aviation. The A320neo Family, renowned for its efficiency and comfort, incorporates new-generation engines and technology, resulting in significant noise reduction, fuel savings, and CO2 reduction.

The A321neo, the largest in the A320neo Family, offers superior range and performance. Airbus remains dedicated to sustainable aviation, aiming for all its aircraft to operate with up to 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030.

The global popularity of the A321neo is evident with over 5,600 orders from diverse customers, solidifying its position as a sought-after aircraft in the aviation market.