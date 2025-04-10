easyJet becomes first UK airline to fly direct to Scandinavian Mountains

New winter routes from London Gatwick and Manchester start 6 December

easyJet has announced the launch of two new weekly winter flights from the UK to the Scandinavian Mountains, marking the airline’s 161st destination and the first direct UK connection to the region.

Starting 6 December 2025, flights will operate every Saturday from London Gatwick and Manchester, offering access to one of Europe’s top winter sports destinations. Fares are on sale now starting from £38.99.

Located on the Sweden-Norway border, Scandinavian Mountains Airport serves a region known for its seven nearby ski resorts and over 260 slopes, alongside Nordic cuisine, cultural sites, and wellness retreats.

easyJet Country Manager Ali Gayward said the new routes expand their winter offering, while Scandinavian Mountains Airport CEO Gunnar Lenman called it “fantastic news” that boosts accessibility and highlights the region’s appeal.