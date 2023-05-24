easyJet announces further expansion plans with a new seasonal base in Alicante

easyJet has announced plans to open a new seasonal base in Alicante, Spain, marking its fourth base in the country and 30th across its European network. The new base, operational from spring 2024, will have three aircraft and is expected to create around 100 direct jobs and additional indirect employment opportunities.

easyJet will offer 1.62 million seats to and from Alicante during its first operational summer in 2024, representing a 16% increase compared to the current year. This expansion aims to tap into the leisure market and cater to the popular summer destination demand from both airline and easyJet holidays customers.

The move follows easyJet’s recent announcement of a new three-aircraft base in Birmingham, further strengthening its growth opportunities and network coverage.