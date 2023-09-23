easyJet announces a new winter route from Bournemouth to Lyon

easyJet has announced a new winter route between Bournemouth Airport and Lyon in France, starting on January 13, 2024. These flights will operate once a week on Saturdays until February 24, 2024, making it suitable for ski trips during the season and school half-term breaks.

This new route complements easyJet’s existing winter route from Bournemouth to Geneva, providing travellers in southern England with convenient access to popular ski destinations like Tignes, Val d’Isère, Alpe d’Huez, Les 2 Alpes, Val Thorens, and La Plagne.

Lyon, the third-largest city in France, is also known for its renowned food and architecture, with UNESCO World Heritage Sites in its historic districts.