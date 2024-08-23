easyJet announces 10 new routes from London Southend Airport for Summer 2025

easyJet has unveiled 10 new routes from London Southend Airport starting in March 2025, including three brand-new destinations: Reus, Almeria, and Malta.

Additionally, flights to popular locations like Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Marrakech, and Antalya are now available, with fares starting from £21.99. The airline’s new three-aircraft base at Southend will cater to growing demand and create 130 local jobs.

Both flight-only and easyJet holidays packages are now on sale, offering diverse travel options from one of London’s fastest-growing airports.