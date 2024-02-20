easyJet announced as Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest

easyJet has been confirmed as the Official Airline Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest for the next three years. The partnership aims to bring people across Europe together to celebrate the world’s largest live music event.

easyJet will fly thousands of Eurovision fans from various European locations to Copenhagen, providing direct access to the host city of Malmö, Sweden, where the live semi-final and final events will take place in May. The airline plans to operate over 10% more seats to and from Copenhagen compared to the same period last year.

Gabriella Neudecker, Marketing Director of easyJet, expressed pride in the partnership, emphasising the shared values of connecting people and communities. Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

easyJet, known for democratising air travel almost 30 years ago, currently operates over 1,000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries, connecting millions of Europeans. The airline offers 14 routes from various European cities to Copenhagen.