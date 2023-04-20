easyJet announced as a National Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest

easyJet has been announced as a National Sponsor of the Eurovision Song Contest, and will fly thousands of visitors to Liverpool, where the live semi-final and final events will be held from 9th to 13th May.

The airline offers more seats between the UK and Eurovision countries than any other airline, and has a long history with Liverpool, where it bases six aircraft and employs over 360 pilots and cabin crew.

easyJet offers 26 routes across Europe from Liverpool, and flew two million passengers there last year, while continuing to strengthen its network. The sponsorship of the Eurovision Song Contest is in collaboration with BBC Studios, which is producing the semi-finals and final for broadcast from Liverpool.