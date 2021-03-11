easyJet announce two new routes from Toulon Hyères airport: Paris CDG and London Gatwick

For the first time, Toulon Hyères joins easyJet, the leading European network

Opening of the line to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, thus providing access to many international connections

For the first time since 2018, a direct connection to London via London-Gatwick Airport – operated by VINCI Airports

Low-cost airline easyJet establishes itself for the first time at Toulon Hyères Airport and provides its passengers with new and highly anticipated destinations for the 2021 season by connecting them to two capitals: Paris and London.

Paris Charles-de-Gaulle with 4 frequencies each week from June 28th, 2021: a highly anticipated strategic line, which will act as a bridge between Toulon Hyères airport and international destinations thanks to the many other lines operated via the Parisian airport. This new line is a major opening for the inhabitants of the Var and a real asset for the international and economic development of the region.

London-Gatwick, airport operated by VINCI Airports, with 2 frequencies each week from June 23rd 2021: by regaining its direct connection with the United Kingdom’s capital for the first time since 2018, Toulon Hyères airport will ease trade between the Var and London whilst over 4,000 British citizens have a second home in the department. Via London Gatwick’s easyJet base, Var passengers will also benefit from access to over 100 destinations operated by the company. The orange company also offers a connection service with other partner airlines with its Worldwide by easyJet offer.

This new line will strengthen the growing links developed among the VINCI Airports network. In less than two years, this is the second new connection from Toulon Hyères airport to a network airport, following the opening of the line to Nantes Atlantique, which occurred in July 2019.

easyJet, second French largest airline, offers affordable short and medium-haul flights throughout Europe. The company is established in 7 bases in France and is the only major company in France to operate carbon neutral flights on a 100% Airbus fleet.

Bertrand Godinot, General Manager of easyJet for France, said: “We are very happy to see Toulon-Hyères join our network and thus become the 21st airport served by easyJet in France. Our crews are eager to welcome passengers departing from Toulon-Hyères aboard our modern fleet, but also to introduce tourists to the charms of the Var region, thereby contributing to the connectivity and economy of French territories“.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and Chairman of VINCI Airports, adds: “This achievement is the result of the excellent relationship between easyJet and VINCI Airports’ teams. easyJet is setting up for the first time at Toulon Hyères airport. The new lines to Paris and London are a fantastic opening for Var inhabitants, and will favourably support the local tourist economy’s recovery. We are particularly proud to open the line to London Gatwick, another airport in the VINCI Airports network. The synergies within our network of platforms open up development opportunities for the territories in which we are established“.

Flight schedules

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Operated days Londres Gatwick Toulon Hyères 06:05 09:10 Saturday 13:05 16:10 Wednesday Toulon Hyères Londres Gatwick 09:45 10:45 Saturday 16:45 17:45 Wednesday

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Operated days Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Toulon Hyères 06:05 07:50 Friday 19:15 21:00 Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Toulon Hyères Roissy-Charles de Gaulle 08:20 10:05 Friday 21:30 23:15 Monday, Wednesday, Sunday