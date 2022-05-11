easyJet and Neos: starting from June, flights will be available from Southern Italy to New York and Santo Domingo via Milan Malpensa

The partnership between easyJet, the leading airline in Milan Malpensa, and Neos, the second Italian airline and part of the Alpitour Group, aims to increase the connectivity between Southern Italy and the rest of the world, thanks to the complementarity of the network of the two companies.

easyJet and Neos have announced a partnership to further enhance connections from Italy to some of the most attractive intercontinental destinations. Starting from 16 June, easyJet will provide connecting flights from Catania, Naples and Palermo to Neos’ passengers departing for New York JFK Airport and Santo Domingo La Romana Airport, with a stopover at Milan Malpensa Airport, easyJet’s main hub in continental Europe.

As a result of the partnership, easyJet, the leading airline at Milan Malpensa, will offer flights from Catania, Palermo, and Naples to Neos and Alpitour customers heading to the United States and the Dominican Republic, allowing Alpitour Group, the leading tour operator in Italy, to further expand its product offering in Southern Italy.

The partnership will improve connectivity between Italian Southern regions and the main non-European markets served by Neos, offering new travel options for passengers leaving from Sicily and Campania, as well as making access to these regions easier for overseas visitors. Moreover, it will increase passenger influx, enabling Neos passengers to reach a wider range of Italian destinations by taking advantage of easyJet’s extensive network in Italy. Thanks to this partnership, customers will have the possibility to easily collect their luggage at the end of their journey directly at the destination airport.

The partnership, which will enable the distribution of easyJet and Neos connecting flights by Alpitour agencies, builds on the collaboration already in place on the Worldwide by easyJet platform on which Neos will continue to be present.

Lorenzo Lagorio, Country Manager easyJet Italy, said:

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Neos, which allows us to broaden the range of connections from Italy to an increasing number of destinations around the world. At a time of strong recovery for tourism, easyJet is committed to making the travel experience for its Italian customers easier, even when travelling to faraway destinations, while also encouraging tourists from other continents to visit the wonders of our country. The Neos-easyJet partnership is a step in this direction, transforming and improving the concept of travel thanks to two of the most popular brands for those flying to and from Italy”.

Aldo Sarnataro, Commercial Director Neos, said:

“The partnership with easyJet started with Worldwide over the past few years, enables us to introduce a new element to our business, further expanding connections to and from Milan Malpensa and allowing us to offer a wider and more flexible long-haul service for incoming leisure tourism. Neos has been working for some time on enriching its network of destinations and collaborating with other leading companies in the industry to offer its customers a wide selection of destinations that can be reached with the latest generation of aircrafts“.

Andrea Tucci, VP Aviation Business Development SEA, said:

“We welcome with great pleasure this new partnership between Neos and easyJet, two of our main customers based at Milan Malpensa. For SEA this agreement has a double meaning confirming the airport’s role as a connection hub for traffic flows in Southern Italy for overseas routes and opening up new opportunities for traffic development thanks to the dynamism and initiative of our partners who, with this partnership, are integrating their respective networks and developing interesting business synergies“.

This is currently an initial trial phase designed specifically for a small number of routes in order to validate and improve the integration and flow exchange processes between the easyJet and Neos systems, a necessary step to further improve the collaboration between the two airlines.

At first, passengers will be able to fly to New York JFK from Naples, Catania and Palermo and Santo Domingo La Romana from Naples and Catania with a single ticket and a convenient layover in Milan Malpensa. However, the aim is to further extend the collaboration including other routes and destinations.

The package will be available in all travel agencies through the B2B and B2C Alpitour’s sales portals, Neos website and Neos-certified agencies, both in Italy and in the two overseas countries.

11 May 2022