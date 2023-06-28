EasyJet adds Naples as a new destination from Munich

From today, Naples is scheduled three times a week on the British carrier’s flight schedule

EasyJet is now connecting a new destination with Munich. From June 28, the low-cost airline is serving Naples three times a week, satisfying the high demand from Munich’s catchment area for flights to the popular vacation region.

The maiden flight (U2 4278) was operated by Airbus A319 registered OE-LQX.

With flights to the region around the Amalfi Coast and the offshore islands of Capri and Ischia, the airline has added another route to its established flights from Munich to London-Gatwick, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The traditional ribbon cutting ceremony was carried out by Stephan Erler, EasyJet’s Country Manager Germany (photo: 5th from right), Thomas Kube VP Route & Passenger Development of Munich Airport (photo: 3rd from right) and Stephan Weisang, Director Route & Passenger Development of Munich Airport (4th from left) together with crew members.