easyJet adds extra seats from Portugal to help customers return to the UK, which added the country to the Amber list

easyJet has today confirmed it has added more seats on flights from Portugal to the UK between Saturday 5th and Monday 7 June, to help flights and holidays customers return to the UK ahead of the sudden move from the UK government to add Portugal to the Amber list.

easyJet said Britain’s decision to remove Portugal from its green list for quarantine-free travel is a “huge blow” and said the government was making it impossible for airlines to plan.

Over 1000 additional seats have been added on routes from Faro to London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol and Manchester. Customers can easily transfer to these flights themselves via Manage Bookings at easyJet.com or via the easyJet mobile app. Customers on easyJet holidays packages have been contacted directly and supported if they want to make any changes to their holiday arrangements.

To support any customers who require new tests to be able to return to the UK in line with current UK government requirements, the airline and holiday operator is working with its testing partners to assist customers in Portugal who need to make new testing arrangements.

June 4, 2021