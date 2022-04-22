easyJet adds direct flight between Milan and Reykjavik

British low-cost airline easyJet has added Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy to its destinations from Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport. Ticket sales have already begun, and the inaugural flight is on May 28th with up to three flights between Keflavik and Milan each week.

“easyJet´s decision to add a new destination is a particularly gratifying and clear sign of how popular Iceland is as a tourist destination. The demand for travel to Iceland is high and it will be exciting for us to welcome EasyJet´s flights from Milan in the coming months,” says Grétar Már Garðarsson, Director of Airline Relations and Route Development at Isavia.

Life at Keflavik International Airport is moving back to normal post-Covid-19. The number of flights is growing, and 24 airlines are expected to fly to and from Keflavik this summer, two more than last year.

“Thanks to this new route, easyJet´s customers will have the opportunity to experience a country in Northern Europe that offers unique natural beauty,” says Lorenzo Lagorio, Regional Director of EasyJet in Italy. “The landscape is unique and will offer tourists volcanoes, glaciers and hot springs to name but a few attractions.”