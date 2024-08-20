Drunken passenger jailed for 8 months after disruptive rampage forced easyJet flight to divert

Brian Watt, a 34-year-old passenger, was sentenced to eight months in prison after a disruptive and drunken rampage on easyJet flight EZY3113 from Glasgow to Tenerife South on 20 April.

Watt smoked in the aeroplane’s toilet, urinated in front of passengers, damaged a soap dispenser, and verbally abused the cabin crew, refusing to follow their instructions. His actions forced the flight to divert to Bristol Airport, where police arrested him on the tarmac. The diversion also caused significant delays, as the return flight was postponed due to the crew exceeding their working hours.

Watt was charged with being drunk on an aircraft, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour. Authorities hope this serves as a warning to other travellers about the consequences of such behaviour.