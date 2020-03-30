[Coronavirus] easyJet grounds entire fleet for indefinite period

easyJet said this morning that it will immobilise its entire fleet for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company justified the decision with the worldwide massive travel restrictions and the restrictions on public life in numerous European countries due to the corona crisis.

easyJet operates more than 1,015 routes serving 156 airports in 34 countries with a fleet of 336 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

On 24 March, easyJet already grounded the majority of its fleet. According to its own statements, Easyjet operated over 650 return flights until Sunday and brought more than 45,000 customers home. “We will continue to work with government agencies to conduct additional return flights as needed.”

