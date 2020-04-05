[Coronavirus] easyJet cancels all flights throughout April 2020

On 3 April 2020, easyJet CEO, Johan Lundgren announced that all airline’s flights for April are cancelled, however it doesn’t impact repatriation flights.

easyJet CEO, Johan Lundgren says : “Over the past few weeks, we’ve been working hard to repatriate more than 45,000 customers from across Europe, and we will continue to work with governments to support the ongoing effort to get people home where needed.”

He adds that the management took the decision to temporarily ground all of their fleet of aircraft, meaning that throughout April, there will be no easyJet flights operating anywhere on their network other than repatriation.

He says that his team and he are working all day long, trying to ease the disruption as much as they can. “I am extremely proud of the way that everyone here, from call centre staff to the crew onboard, has given their all at such a challenging time.”

The management continues to evaluate when the restart can happen, and thanks customers for their support.