On 21 April, an easyJet Airbus A320 (registered G-EZTD) operated flight U26469 between London Gatwick, United Kingdom and Agadir, Morocco. During the flight, the captain fell ill, forcing the copilot to divert to aircraft to Faro, Portugal.

Upon arrival, the flight was awaited by emergency services.

At 11:35 local time, the aircraft departed for Agadir where the flight arrived with a delay of just over three hours.