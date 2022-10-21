Bomb threat on easyJet flight to Amsterdam Schiphol, three passengers arrested, flight cancelled

Essex Police arrested three men for a fake bomb threat on an easyJet plane. On 19 October, the Airbus A319 registered OE-LKX was about to fly from London Stansted to Amsterdam Schiphol on flight U2 7920, but was instead sent to a location away from the airport for investigation. The airport has been temporarily closed.

In the remote car park, a special police unit boarded to arrest the three suspicious passengers. According to Essex police, at around 20:40 (Dutch time) a call was made about a bomb on board an aircraft. It was then decided to investigate the plane bound for Schiphol in a secluded location.

Three men were arrested aboard the Airbus A319 on suspicion of having made a false bomb threat. The three are still in custody. According to Essex police, there was ultimately no question of a bomb on board the easyJet plane.

London Stansted Airport was closed for a short time. The flight to Schiphol has been cancelled.