Another flight lands in Tenerife with conflicting passengers on board

The easyJet plane came from Luton, one of London’s airports

The Tenerife Sur airport has once again received a flight with “conflicting” passengers on board. According to air traffic controllers through their social networks, the plane came from England, specifically from the town of Luton.

easyJet flight U22303 from London Luton to Tenerife South (Airbus A320neo registered G-UZHF) requested priority landing at the destination because of unruly passengers on board.

The presence of three conflicting passengers led the pilots to request support from the control tower, so it was decided to cut the approach and landing manoeuvre and to call for the presence of security forces on the runway.

Vuelo procedente de Luton, llegando a #Tenerife Sur, solicita presencia policial a su llegada por 3 pasajeros conflictivos a bordo. Se recorta maniobra en lo posible y se coordina la presencia de fuerzas de seguridad. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/sAcKpZAlEG — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) May 4, 2023

This is the fifth flight that requires help upon arrival at Tenerife South due to similar situations in just a few days. The most relevant occurred on 26 April and resulted in the arrest of two passengers on a flight from Manchester for causing incidents during the journey.

A few days later, two flights also reported problems: on one of them a single man made trouble and on the other, up to seven showed signs of drunkenness. Both landed on the island just a few minutes apart.

Source: El Dia and Flightradar24