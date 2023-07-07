Another disruptive passenger on an easyJet flight from Bristol to Tenerife

A passenger messes up on board a flight and forces landing in Tenerife to be brought forward

The crew requested police presence on the runway at the Tenerife Sur airport

A flight from the United Kingdom bound for Tenerife has been the scene of new moments of tension. A passenger with a “conflictive attitude” caused the plane’s crew to request help from the control tower of the aerodrome in the south of the Island.

As reported by the Spanish Air Traffic Controllers on their Twitter account, the crew members requested the police presence on the runway to address this situation. It is a flight (U2 2731) that left Bristol on the morning of this Friday and operated by easyJet with an Airbus A321neo registered G-UZME.

From the control tower of the Tenerife South Reina Sofía Airport, they also opted to cut the approach manoeuvre to speed up the landing of the plane “as much as possible”.

Other cases

It is not the first time that a flight to the Canary Islands presents problems on the way to the Islands. This same year and just a few days apart, several planes suffered conflicting passengers that disturb the normal operation of the route and end up being a risk for the crew and other users.

Between April and May there were five aeroplanes that reported problems on board. This is the fifth flight that requires help upon arrival at the Tenerife aerodrome due to similar situations in just a few days.

The most relevant occurred on April 26, and resulted in the arrest of two passengers on a flight from Manchester for causing incidents during the journey.

A few days later, two flights also reported problems: on one of them a troublesome man was travelling and on the other up to seven showed signs of drunkenness. Both landed on the Island just a few minutes apart.