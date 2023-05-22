AirFi completes deployment of portable streaming solution across easyJet’s entire fleet 

Following the successful roll out to easyJet’s EU and Swiss fleets, inflight technology provider AirFi is pleased to announce the further deployment of its revolutionary portable streaming solution across the remainder of the airline’s fleet.

In October 2022, the airline trialled AirFi’s technology onboard as part of an ongoing campaign to deliver an industry-leading digital onboard experience to its customers across Europe. Having deemed the initial trial to be a success, the airline later equipped an additional 108 aircraft and has now deployed the AirFi streaming technology across all 327 aircraft. The inflight system powers a customised wireless engagement portal enabling passengers to access games, journey-specific content and airline information, plus browse inflight retail offerings using their own mobile phones, tablet or laptops.

To access the content, passengers simply connect to a local Wi-Fi network created onboard by AirFi’s flexible and powerful hardware solution. Aircraft do not need to be taken out of service for this digital upgrade. Access to the content is free, and there is no requirement for passengers to download an app before the flight or share personal information to get connected.

Commenting on the extension of the deployment, easyJet’s Director of Inflight Retail Simon Cox commented:

“We are really pleased, that following a phased roll out, we have now completed the program of installing the technology across all our aircraft which has enabled us to introduce digital solutions for the convenience and benefit of all our customers. AirFi has been able to meet our ambitious timelines for this project and have integrated well with our existing partners.”

Job Heimerikx, CEO of AirFi added:

“We’re thrilled to have been able to complete a fleetwide deployment with easyJet in such a short amount of time. It’s a real testament to the strength of this partnership and the commitment to excellence on both sides. We are equally excited for the next steps in the partnership. Stay tuned!”

May 22, 2023 – Amsterdam