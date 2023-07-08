Aircraft too heavy, easyJet captain asks twenty volunteers to disembark

The departure of the easyJet Airbus A320 (registered G-EZTL) operating flight U23364 between Lanzarote, Spain and Liverpool, United Kingdom last Wednesday (5 July) was restricted due to the short runway at Lanzarote combined with the high temperature and the heavy crosswind.

In his speech, he explained that the aircraft was too heavy to depart from Lanzarote and therefor asked twenty passengers to voluntarily step out of the aircraft, albeit with a compensation of $500.

“The heavy aircraft, combined with a short runway here in Lanzarote and some unfavorable winds here at the airport mean that with the current environmental conditions, the aircraft is too heavy to depart at the moment,” the captain said. “I have spoken with my senior copilot, and as safety is our number one priority we can’t get airborne at the moment. I have spoken with the easyJet operations team, and the one way to solve this problem is to look for 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight.”

Finally, the aircraft landed in Liverpool with a delay of just over one hour and 15 minutes.

