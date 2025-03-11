easyJet Airbus A320 receives ground proximity warning on approach Hurghada Airport, Egypt

On 2 February 2025, an easyJet Airbus A320 (registered G-UZHA) operated flight U22251 between Manchester, United Kingdom and Hurghada, Egypt. During descend for landing, the aircraft received a Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) alert, prompting immediate action by the crew.

The aircraft had mistakenly descended to 3,100 feet, just 771 feet above a mountain’s peak, instead of the prescribed 6,000 feet. Recognizing the imminent danger, Captain Paul Elsworth executed an urgent maneuver to bring the aircraft back to a safe altitude, ensuring the safety of the 190 passengers and crew on board.

Following the incident, Captain Elsworth was suspended pending a full investigation. Adding to the controversy, the cockpit voice recorder had been overwritten before authorities could retrieve relevant data, raising concerns about procedural adherence and safety protocol management.

Aviation authorities are awaiting the easyJet safety review on the incident.