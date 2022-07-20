easyJet confirms order for a further 56 A320neo Family aircraft

easyJet has confirmed a firm order for 56 A320neo Family aircraft following shareholder approval. The order is part of easyJet’s fleet renewal and up-gauging, cost and sustainability enhancements to the business. The agreement includes an upsizing of 18 A320neo to the larger A321neo model.

Kenton Jarvis, CFO for easyJet, said: “We believe this order will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives. The new aircraft are aligned with easyJet’s sustainability strategy, with the adoption of the more efficient new technology aircraft being a core component of easyJet’s path to net zero emissions. Alongside this, the new aircraft are significantly quieter, with half the noise footprint of the older aircraft they are replacing.”

“easyJet has democratised flying for millions of travellers and we are delighted this latest agreement for 56 A320neo Family aircraft not only future proofs its growth as traffic rebounds, but also lays the foundations for its sustainability journey”, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

easyJet currently operates a fleet of over 300 A320Family including the A319, A320ceo, A320neo and A321neo, making it the world’s largest airline operator of Airbus’ single aisle aircraft. easyJet serves over 130 European airports in some 31 countries operating over 1,000 routes.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel saving. With more than 8,100 orders from more than 130 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.