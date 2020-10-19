EasyFly ATR 42-600 slams into boarding bridge while parking at Bucaramanga Airport, Colombia

On 15 October, an EasyFly ATR 42-600 (registered HK-5310) operated domestic flight VE9069 between Cucuta and Bucaramanga, Colombia. While parking at a gate at Bucaramanga Airport, however, the aircraft struck the boarding bridge leaving substantial damage to both aircraft and infrastructure.

EasyFly is a Colombian low-cost carrier that serves intermediate cities and those not served by other carriers.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded at the airport of Bucaramanga. Following images and footage appeared on social media: