Eastern Airways launches new route between Humberside, UK, and Esbjerg, Denmark

The new Denmark three-weekly service will commence on 14 December and will operate thrice weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Additionally, the Newquay service has doubled in frequency to four times weekly during the summer, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from spring.

Jersey Airport will be back on the schedule weekly from Saturday 13 May.

Roger Hage, the commercial director, of Eastern Airways, said: “This is a major dual development for the Humber region as we join the UK centre for renewable energy with Esbjerg in the west of Denmark. The renewable energy sector is fundamental to the employment and growth in the Humber as the energy estuary.”