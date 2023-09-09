Earthquake in Morocco: Algeria opens its airspace to humanitarian flights

Algeria has decided to open its airspace for humanitarian flights following a recent earthquake in Morocco. The earthquake, which occurred on Friday, prompted Algeria to offer support by allowing flights carrying humanitarian aid and the injured to pass through its airspace.

The Algerian authorities expressed their readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and resources to help Morocco in this time of crisis. They also extended their condolences to the Moroccan people for the earthquake’s victims.

The earthquake resulted in at least 1,037 fatalities and 1,204 injuries, with ongoing efforts to provide medical care and assistance to those affected by the disaster.