Suspect detained in Lithuania over incendiary parcels linked to Germany and UK

A suspect involved in sending incendiary devices to Germany and the UK has been detained in Lithuania, according to German media reports. Lithuanian authorities have declined to comment, citing national security concerns.

The arrest follows incidents in July where incendiary parcels burst into flames at Leipzig Airport in Germany and a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK. Both fires were extinguished without injuries.

Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, Thomas Haldenwang, suggested Russian espionage and sabotage may be involved, aiming to create disruption in countries that support Ukraine. UK anti-terrorism police are also investigating possible Russian involvement, but no arrests have been made in the UK case.

The investigation is ongoing, with international cooperation, but Lithuanian officials are withholding further information due to security reasons.