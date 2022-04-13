Hydraulic problem forces DHL (European Air Transport) Airbus A330 to divert to Brussels

On 12 April, a DHL (operated by European Air Transport) Airbus A330-300 freighter (registered D-ACVG) operated flight QY372 between Milan Malpensa, Italy, and Cincinnati, Kentucky, United States. While overflying Paris, the pilots reported a hydraulic problem. A decision then was made to divert to Brussels, an important DHL hub.

The crew shut down the left-hand engine (Trent 772) and requested emergency services to check the left-hand side of the aircraft for possible leaks. Emergency services reported they could not see any leaks. The plane landed safely on runway 25R.

On 13 April, after thorough checking in Brussels, the aircraft returned to Milan Malpensa before resuming its flight to Cincinnati.

Source: Incident: EAT A333 near Brussels on Apr 12th 2022, hydraulic problems (The Aviation Herald)