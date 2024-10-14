German intelligence accuses Russia of sabotage that nearly caused air disaster

German intelligence services have accused Russia of sabotage that nearly caused an air disaster. This was announced by Thomas Haldenwang, head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz), in the German parliament.

The incident occurred in July when a package caught fire at a DHL logistics center in Leipzig. The fire then spread to the container holding the package.

However, the incident could have had a much more severe impact. The package, which had been transported from the Baltic region to Germany, was left behind because the scheduled flight had been delayed.

Arrests related to this case were made last month in Lithuania and Poland.