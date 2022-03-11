Five DHL Boeing 777 freighters to be operated by Singapore Airlines under CM agreement

DHL and Singapore Airlines ink new agreement to expand partnership This agreement marks a further step in DHL Express’ expansion of its intercontinental air network DHL Express to deploy five Boeing 777 freighters with Singapore Airlines on Crew and Maintenance agreement (CM)

First two aircraft to be delivered in July and October 2022

Ken Lee: “New agreement guarantees capacity on our critical routes out of Singapore.“

Lee Lik Hsin: “New freighter operation will support fast-growing e-commerce segment.” DHL Express, which recently signed a purchase agreement for 6 Boeing 777 freighters, has entered into a Crew and Maintenance agreement (CM) with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to deploy five of such Boeing 777 freighters. This agreement marks a further step in DHL Express’ expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand in fast-growing international express shipping markets.

“With the deployment of five Boeing 777 freighters, we can expand our express service linking the Asia Pacific region with the Americas. Following the pandemic, we see good prospects for strong growth in trans-Pacific trade lanes. By collaborating with Singapore Airlines, we see a unique chance to establish a long-lasting relationship with a long time partner who shares common values and operates at the highest standard“, says Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express. Based at Singapore’s Changi Airport and serving DHL’s South Asia Hub there, the freighters, which will sport a dual DHL-SIA livery, will be operated by SIA pilots on routes to the USA via points in North Asia. SIA will also oversee the maintenance of these aircraft. The initial agreement is set for more than four years with the opportunity for an extension. As part of the agreement, the first aircraft delivery will be in July 2022, with the second in October 2022. The remaining three aircraft are planned for delivery throughout 2023.