DHL launches weekly cargo flight between Miami and Liège

To meet growing customer demand, DHL Global Forwarding launches a dedicated flight connecting Europe and the Americas.

Managed by StarBroker, DHL Global Forwarding’s in-house charter team, the weekly dedicated flight between Liège and Miami offers DHL customers unique transit connectivity to the US and Latin America with reliable capacity and transit times.

By launching its first cargo route to Liège Airport, DHL seems to position itself to take advantage of the reduction in activities of FedEx Express at that airport.