DHL Express upgrades its fleet with the order of nine Mammoth-converted Boeing 777-200LR freighters

First delivery expected in 2024, with aircraft to replace older B747 freighters

Renewal of long-haul aircraft fleet strengthens DHL’s intercontinental air network

State-of-the-art aircraft support goals of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Sustainability Roadmap

DHL Express has ordered nine Mammoth-converted B777-200LR freighters from Jetran. The first cargo aircraft will be delivered in 2024, with the remaining aircraft to be supplied until early 2027.

This agreement is part of the overall sustainability priority to modernize DHL Express’ long-haul intercontinental fleet, including the replacement of older planes. Ordering converted freighters with a shorter useful life provides an efficient bridge between current and new airframe technologies, such as new generation wide-body freighters B777-8F and A350F.

“We are excited to welcome Mammoth-converted B777-200LRFs to the DHL Express family,” states Robert Hyslop, EVP Global Aviation at DHL Express. “With the modernization of our intercontinental fleet, we can simultaneously enhance our proven ability to meet growing demand, improve our environmental footprint and deliver the best quality service to our customers. We are pleased to continue demonstrating to partners and customers alike how these advancements elevate our service and bring us closer to our Sustainability Roadmap goals.”

The Mammoth converted B777-200LR freighter promises similar characteristics and benefits as the production freighter and is an ideal fit for DHL. With a payload capacity of 102 tonnes and a range of 9,200 kilometres, the B777F has the largest capacity and range of all twin-engine freighter aircraft and is more reliable than older B747 planes. It is also more fuel-efficient and reduces CO 2 emissions by 18 per cent compared to legacy aeroplanes.

Between 2018 and 2022, DHL bought 28 new B777-200F freighters from Boeing – 18 of those aircraft are currently in service. The remaining aircraft will be delivered from 2023 to 2025. The aircraft forms the backbone of DHL’s intercontinental air network, in which DHL Express operates more than 300 dedicated aircraft with 18 partner airlines on over 2,400 daily flights, across 220 countries and territories.

Bonn/Germany, Horseshoe Bay, Texas/USA, April 20, 2023