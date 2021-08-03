DHL Express shapes future for sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from Eviation

With this engagement, DHL aims to set up an unparalleled electric Express network and make a pioneering step into a sustainable aviation future

Alice can be flown by a single pilot and will carry 1,200 kilogrammes (2,600 lbs)

Companies take off together to electrify airspace

Twelve zero-emission eCargo aircraft will form world’s first electric Express network

First-ever fully electric plane “Alice” creates sea change in commercial aviation

Alice’s first flight will happen later this year

DHL Express and Eviation, the Seattle-area based global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today write aviation history in announcing that DHL is the first to order 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation.

With this engagement DHL aims to set up an unparalleled electric Express network and make a pioneering step into a sustainable aviation future.

Eviation’s Alice is the world’s leading fully electric aircraft, which enables airlines – both cargo and passenger – to operate a zero-emission fleet.

Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.

Bonn – 03/08/2021, 12:00 PM CEST