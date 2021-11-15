DHL Express places its largest Boeing Converted Freighter order to date

DHL places its largest Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) order for nine 767-300BCF

The expanded 767-300BCF fleet will strengthen DHL’s response to the continued growing demand for express cargo driven by e-commerce

DHL Express (DHL) and Boeing today announced that the logistics company placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). Representing their largest single 767-300BCF order to date, the additional freighters will help expand DHL’s long-haul intercontinental fleet in response to increased global demand for cargo capacity.

“We are confident in the quality and OEM expertise that comes with Boeing’s converted freighters,” explains Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. “The additional B767 freighters are part of our efforts to modernize DHL’s long-haul intercontinental fleet in order to fly eco-friendlier and more cost-efficiently. Our goal is to enhance our well-connected global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike.”

DHL has taken delivery of seven of a batch of eight 767-300BCF, that have been leased to DHL partner airlines in the Middle East and Latin America to support its expanding regional networks.

“We are pleased that DHL continues to expand their 767-300BCF fleet to help meet the growing demand s for their global logistics and cargo business,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “The versatility of the 767-300BCF makes it the preferred medium widebody converted freighter for both the general and express cargo markets, ensuring DHL will have the capability, reliability and efficiency they need to capture growth opportunities and maximize their air cargo operations.”

The 767-300BCF is the world’s most efficient medium widebody converted freighter and can carry up to 51.6 tonnes (113,900 pounds) up to 6,190 kilometres (3,345 nautical miles). 767 Freighters provide the lowest operating costs per trip with excellent payload and range capability.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/