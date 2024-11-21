DHL Express and Shell partner to advance sustainable air freight at Brussels Airport

DHL Express and Shell have signed a 1-year agreement to deliver 25 kilotonnes (kt) of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Brussels Airport via pipeline. Certified by ISCC Plus, the SAF, derived from waste and residue materials, is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 80 kt CO2e compared to fossil jet fuel.

The SAF will power DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, enabling customers to reduce Scope 3 emissions within the logistics sector. Unlike traditional offsetting, this “insetting” method directly reduces emissions in transportation and logistics, aligning with DHL’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Travis Cobb of DHL Express highlighted SAF’s role as the most effective tool to lower emissions in air transport, while Shell Aviation’s Raman Ojha emphasised the partnership’s importance in transitioning the aviation industry toward sustainable practices.

DHL aims for SAF to account for 30% of its air transportation fuel by 2030.