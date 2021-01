On 3 January, a DHL Airbus A300-600, operated by European Air Transport and registered as D-AEAC, operated flight QY1239 between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands, and Leipzig, Germany. On take-off, the aircraft’s left engine emitted a bang and flames.

The crew reported a bird strike likely into the landing gear and that the situation was under control. The aircraft continued to Leipzig for a safe landing 50 minutes later.

A local plane spotter was able to film the incident: