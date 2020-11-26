DHL Airbus A300 aborts take-off at Brussels Airport; runway 25R blocked

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
620

In the evening of 26 November, a DHL Airbus A300 freighter (D-AEAI) – operated by European Air Transport – departed Brussels Airport’s runway 25R (Belgium) for a flight to Vitoria, Spain.

The pilots, however, aborted the take-off at high speed. Fire fighting services rushed to the aircraft.

Due to the aborted take-off, the aircraft’s gear became so hot several tyres burst or deflated.

At the moment of writing, the aircraft is still blocking the runway. The airport is using runway 25L for landings and runway 19 for take-off.

Provided by Philippe Tuts

Picture Philippe Touwaide

Further information and forum discussion: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?p=402327#p402327

