DHL Aero Expreso Boeing 757 freighter exits runway and breaks into pieces at San Jose, Costa Rica

A DHL Aero Expreso Boeing 757-27A (PCF) with registration HP-2010DAE was operating cargo flight D07216 between San Jose, Costa Rica and Guatemala City, Guatemala on 7 April.

After take off San Jose airport, the aircraft headed North destination Guatemala. But after 10 minutes into the flight, the pilots decided to return towards San Jose to enter a holding pattern for about 25 minutes.

Communication between the pilots and the tower indicate that the aircraft suffered a hydraulic problem. The pilots then decided to land at San Jose, but during the landing the aircraft went off the side of the runway.

The Boeing 757 subsequently broke apart while coming to a complete stop. Rescue services rushed to the aircraft, initial reports suggest nobody got seriously injured.

DHL Aero Expreso S.A. is a cargo airline based out of Panama City, Panama. It is wholly owned by Deutsche Post World Net and operates the group’s DHL-branded parcel and express services in Central and South America. Its main base is Tocumen International Airport, Panama City. (source wikipedia)

Shortly after the accident, footage appeared on social media:

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
