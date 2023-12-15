Denmark implements green tax on air travel starting 2025

Denmark has announced plans to introduce a green tax on plane tickets departing from the country, aimed at promoting environmentally friendly aviation practices. The tax, set to begin in 2025, will gradually increase over time.

Initially, flights departing from Denmark will incur a tax of 30 kroner (€4) for short-haul flights, rising to 50 kroner (€6.70) by 2030. By the same year, long-haul flights could face taxes of up to 410 kroner (€55).

The Danish government expects this tax to help fund the aviation industry’s shift to sustainable fuels by 2030.