Delta Air Lines has withdrawn its codeshare agreement with Russian national airline, Aeroflot, effective immediately. “We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK,” the airline wrote in a statement.

Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes.

Delta does not operate services to Ukraine or Russia.