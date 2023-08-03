Tyre of Delta Air Lines flight pops while landing – one injured during evacuation

During the landing of a Delta Air Lines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the left main gear tyre blew, causing a hard landing. Passengers evacuated the plane via emergency slides.

Flight DL1437 departed from Richmond International Airport in Virginia. According to a passenger, one tyre popped, and another shredded during the rough landing on runway 9L, resulting in the Boeing 757 plane (reg. N676DL) skidding on the runway. One person was reported injured among the approximately 190 passengers on board.

Delta Air Lines expressed appreciation for the efforts of the flight crew and airport first responders in ensuring a safe landing and apologised for the inconvenience.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident. In a separate incident the previous month, another Delta plane landed safely without its front landing gear at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

One Person is injured after a Delta Boeing 757-232 plane (N676DL) landed on Runway 9L of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intl. Airport , while operating Flight 1437 from Richmond,Virginia. One of the plane’s tires reportedly blew when the plane landed prompting emergency evacuation. pic.twitter.com/RbzD0d4vbE — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 3, 2023